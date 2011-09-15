Ron Artest's Daughter Wants Take On Her Father's "World Peace" Last Name

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ron Artest is set to have his name legally changed Friday to Metta World Peace – assuming all outstanding parking tickets have been paid. And the surname is already spreading.Artest’s 8-year-old daughter, Diamond, wants to be just like her dad and take on his new name.



Diamond World Peace.

Artest initially wanted to change his name because it would be “inspirational.”

