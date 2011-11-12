If The Name Change Didn't Go His Way, Metta World Peace Had A Backup Plan: 'Queensbridge'

If he has way, the world will one day thank Metta World Peace for restoring harmony on this great earth.



But what if the basketball player formerly known as Ron Artest hadn’t gotten his way? What if a Los Angeles court hadn’t granted him the name change?

He had a safety, of course.

Queensbridge.

As in, the public housing development where he grew up in Queens, New York. That’s what Peace told the Dan Patrick Show Friday.

Peace has done some great things for his hometown, donating over $100,000 to local charities.

But we’re happy the legal system granted Peace his first choice.

Solve the world’s problems first, Metta. Do that, and fixing a single neighbourhood project will be easy.

