Ron Artest Is Changing His Name To “Metta World Peace” To Prove He’s Still Crazy

Once a Ron Artest, always a Ron Artest.



The Lakers forward has already filed paperwork in LA County Superior Court to change his name to “Metta World Peace”. Reportedly, he thinks it’d be cool if “peace” was on the back of his jersey.

No word on whether World B. Free is suing for copyright infringement.

Ron-Ron won the NBA Good Citizenship Award this year. But like Dr. Drew says, relapse is a part of the rehabilitation process for most addicts. And Artest is addicted to crazy.

Wouldn’t be surprised if David Stern puts the kibosh on this one though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.