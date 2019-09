Leaving a Dancing With The Stars practice with partner Peta Murgatroyd, Ron Artest had some fun with a cameraman.



The Lakers forward ate an orange for the camera – whole.

Peel and all, Artest summed up his Vitamin C-filled snack poignantly:

“Warrior,” he said.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.