Ron Artest Wants To Bring The Crazy To “Dancing With The Stars” This Fall

Photo: www.youtube.com and commons.wikimedia.org

Ron Artest, aka Metta World Peace, is in talks with ABC to join the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, according to TMZ.With the NBA lockout set to delay the season a few months at least, it looks like Artest will put on his dancing shoes and shimmy around on stage to stay in the public spotlight.



Past athletes have performed well on the show.

Hines Ward, Emmitt Smith, and Apolo Anton Ohno all won their respective seasons.

Fellow eccentric athlete Chad Ochocinco came in fourth in Season 10.

