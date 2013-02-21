This Adorable iPhone Robot Brings 'Toy Story' To Real Life

Romotive is the startup behind “Romo” – a device that turns your iPhone or iPod Touch into an interactive robot on wheels.



You can control Romo from anywhere in the world using any other smart device, or a browser. That means Romo can essentially act as a sort of “Skype on wheels.”

Romotive is also working on smile and frown recognition, which would enable Romo to read and react to human emotion.

You can reserve a Romo now for $149 with a shipping date of April 2013.

Keller Rinaudo and Jen McCabe of Romotive tell us how Romo can become Toy Story-like relatable robot in real life.

Produced by Business Insider Video

