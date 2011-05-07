Tony Romo Is Getting Hitched To Blonde Beauty Queen This Memorial Weekend

Photo: Wikipedia

Antonio Romiro Romo and Candice Loren Crawford are trying to keep their nuptials under lock and key as if it were the U.S. version of the Royal Wedding. However, after seeing the wedding invitation first-hand, the details are no longer a secret. The date is set for May 28, 2011, at the historical Arlington Hall in Lee Park, Dallas, Texas. You must arrive promptly at 6:30 pm because Romo has added extra security for the wedding ceremony.The couple, understandably so, wants to keep this event as private as possible. So much so, included in the invitation is a note that requests guests refrain from bringing cell phone cameras or other recording/photographic devices to the reception, a typical request for the rich and famous. Romo clearly does not want any unofficial pictures landing on the internet without his approval.



Romo’s wedding invitations were sent out earlier this week.

Now for those who are desperately wondering about the specifics of the wedding announcement, you might be disappointed. The envelope, which is actually a box about an inch thick, is a dull silver-perhaps a tribute to the Cowboys.

When you open the box, you will find an invitation draped in a pretty bow. The invitation itself opens up like a tri-fold wallet. On the left sleeve, you will find the RSVP invitation card, the centre portion is the actual invitation that can pop out of its holder (pictured on the left), and on the right sleeve are two informational cards — one card provides hotel recommendations for guests and the other card requests that guests do not bring cell phone cameras or the like. An interesting tidbit, if you fly American Airlines for the wedding, you get 5% off your fare.

So for those of you fortunate to attend the wedding, to include the entire Dallas Cowboys team, be sure to reserve your room at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Romo’s VIP guests will be housed there the entire weekend.

