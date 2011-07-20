Romney's Other Jobs Record

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Former Massachusetts Governor and GOP Presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s campaign has billed him as the jobs candidate, saying he has a record of creating jobs as governor and as the head of private equity group Bain Capital.But Bloomberg reports today that Romney has a record of job elimination almost as long, cutting thousands of jobs at the companies his firm owned and operated.



The report highlights three companies where workers were laid off while under the control of Bain Capital, or shortly after the company sold its stake while Romney was at the firm’s helm.

“They leveraged this thing to the hilt and got out when they could,” said Michael Rumbin, who was laid off by the medical diagnostic company Dade International after it was bought by Bain in Capital in 1994. “We were left holding the bag.”

“These guys worked there for two years and ended up as millionaires,” he told Bloomberg. “I worked there for 25 years and I’m not a millionaire.”

Bain’s record is far from entirely negative, and executives say the firm’s job creation record is undoubtedly positive, especially given its work helping to grow Staples and Domino’s Pizza into successful national chains.

Read the full report at Bloomberg here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.