Romney's Missile Shield Is An Act Of War Against Russia

Mitt Romney wants a missile shield placed in eastern Europe. He wants this shield as a means to strengthen defence against Russia. However, the shield being used in this way is an act of war.Most people understand that the balance of power between Russia and the United States is the fact of mutually assured destruction. That power balance resulted in an end to the cold war as Russia embraced freedom for her people and democracy.



It is my opinion that Putin remains president of Russia, putting a strain upon the democracy of both the United States and Russia solely because the neocons in the United States forced him to stay in power to protect the security of Russia.

Putin has said he can work with Romney. But that depends on how strongly the neocons have Romney’s ear.

However, the senior Russian general had said in Spring, 2012, that Russia would destroy the shields. So, while Putin has softened his tone to accommodate a possible Romney win, if push comes to shove, the Russians will see the shield or shields as an act of war and will promptly act to destroy them.

At that point Romney would have to pull back or risk WW3! Putin is a man of iron. Romney is an inexperienced patsy for the neocons, with no real views of his own. Will the Mitt that looks moderate work with Putin, or will the Romney who thinks he is a macho man do the will of the neocons?

When the general said that the shield would be destroyed, McCain said it was an excuse for a nuclear buildup. But as time has gone on, and Romney delivered his major foreign policy speech where he called Russia our number one geopolitical foe, McCain looks to be wrong.

Don’t forget, the US is making more war than any country on the face of the earth. We have Bush/Cheney, also controlled by the neocon vision of American Exceptionalism, ie, American dominance in the world, to thank for these continual and illegal wars.

People really do not appreciate the danger of the neocon mind. I suggest that for further reading you would consider a recent article I wrote here:

