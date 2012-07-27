Romney's London Fundraiser Doesn't Sound Like A Success

Adam Taylor
Romney London Fundrasier

Romney appears to have angered the entire of the British Isles in the past 24 hours.

Worse still, it seems that his fundraiser, which happened tonight, might not exactly be a huge success — it sounds like attendance could be a little thin.

Tickets to the event, which were originally priced at between $25,000 and $75,000, were being given away for just $1,000 a few hours before the event, UK right wing blogger Guido Fawkes tweets. Milo Yiannopoulos, a UK tech blogger, says he was offered a free ticket to the event three times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.