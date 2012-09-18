Romney's Leaked Speech Was Hosted By Private Equity Guy Known For Erotic Pool Parties

This is a shot of Leder’s Boca home.

The leaked Mitt Romney fundraiser video took place in the home of private equity executive Marc J. Leder, the co-CEO of Boca Raton, Florida-based Sun Capital Partners, Mother Jones’ David Corn, who surfaced the video, reports.The fundraiser where Romney’s comments about 47% of America seeing themselves as “victims” happened in May at Leder’s Boca home. There were 150 guests in attendance who paid $50,000 a plate to attend, according to Mother Jones report, which points to an article in the TC Palm.



Leder has a reputation for throwing absolutely extravagant parties, which have been detailed in Page Six columns.

For example, at the end of the summer in 2011, Leder threw a bash at his Hampton’s home where guests skinny dipped in the pool and performed sex acts, while scantily clad women danced on platforms, Page Six reported in a piece called “Nude frolic in a tycoon’s pool.”

Then to ring in the 2012 New Year, Leder hosted a series of parties called “Event Week 2011/2012” at his St. Bart’s home, Page Six reported. During that party extravaganza, hip-hop music mogul Russell Simmons Tweeted that he was at one of those parties sitting next to fashion stylist Rachel Zoe calling the party “out of control.”

In an interview with the New York Times earlier this year, Leder, who has been called “private-equity party boy” by The Post, brushed off that characterization of him.

From the New York Times: (emphasis ours)

“I think the portrayal of me as having wild and crazy parties is absolutely incorrect,” Mr. Leder said during a wide-ranging interview in Sun Capital’s offices in Midtown Manhattan. “I spend a small percentage throwing some parties, attending some parties. I like music. I like to dance. But rather than reporting on how I spend 340 days and nights of my year, the media likes to report on the other 25.”

As for his career in finance, Leder has been doing leveraged buyouts and investment banking for more than 25 years. Before founding Sun Capital in 1995, he worked as a senior vice president at Lehman Brothers, according to his bio.

According to the New York Times, Leder got into private equity after visiting Romney’s Bain Capital. What’s more is Romney invested in a few of Leder’s early deals, the report said.

