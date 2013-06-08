Cindy Crawford Taught Yoga At A Baller Retreat Mitt Romney Hosted For Politicians And Investors In Utah

The beauty of losing a presidential election is that you have a bunch of free time to invite your closest friends in business and politics to an awesome retreat at an exclusive resort in Utah.



The Washington Post reports that this week, Mitt Romney hosted high-powered retreat for lawmakers, investors, business leaders and the like at the five star Stein Eriksen Lodge.

Romney is “increasingly” managing his son Tagg’s private equity firm, Solamere, WaPo says, and he wanted to get all the investors together.

Problem is, he also wanted to get all of his political friends together to talk about the issues facing the country. So what is a busy man to do?

Overlap the two conferences of course.

The political conference was billed as a Romney-style Aspen Ideas Festival and called, The Experts and Enthusiasts (E2). According to the Post, business leaders that came for the Solamere conference, often ended up staying for the end of E2.

And why not? When speakers include David Axelrod and Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and yoga sessions are led by Cindy Crawford, you’ve gotta stay another day.

And of course, hedge fund SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci was there (from WaPo):

“They tied it into Solamere, they’re raising another fund,” Anthony Scaramucci, the New York investor who organizes a popular hedge fund schmoozefest known as the SALT conference, said as he sank into a leather couch. “There was a micro business thing — Solamere; a macro business thing — managerial leadership.”

