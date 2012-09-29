Romney's 47% Video Has Been Viewed 3 Times As Often As His Convention Speech

Here’s an amazing chart from Pew Research, which is being tweeted around by Charley Warzel of AdWeek, Andrew Kaczynski of Buzzfeed, and others.



It shows the number of times different convention-related videos have been viewed on YouTube.

The highlights:

Barack Obama’s convention speech has been viewed 5 times as many times as Mitt Romney’s convention speech.

Mitt Romney’s “47%” video has been viewed 2 million times more than his convention speech.

Clint Eastwood’s convention speech has been viewed 2 million times more than Mitt Romney’s convention speech

Michelle Obama’s convention speech has been viewed 3-times as many times as Romney’s convention speech–and 6-times as often as Ann Romney’s

Photo: Pew Research

