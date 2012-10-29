Romney's Medicare Plan Would Make Health Care Unaffordable For America's Sickest Seniors

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The premise of the Romney-Ryan plan to convert Medicare into a voucher system is that private insurance plans would compete with traditional government-run Medicare to drive down costs and improve care for seniors.But a new study suggests that may be an overly optimistic view.



A paper in Health Services Research studies the effective practices of Medicare Advantage — the existing subsidized private alternative to traditional Medicare — which provides coverage to one in four seniors.

It’s a smaller, partial version of the “premium support” system that the Romney-Ryan plan would convert Medicare into, where all seniors would be provided a subsidy to buy insurance from a menu of private plans and traditional Medicare as a public option.

The study’s conclusion: healthy seniors tend to gravitate to private plans and sicker seniors gravitate to traditional Medicare. That’s because private insurers craft their plans to attract lower-cost patients and leave sicker, more expensive ones for traditional Medicare — a process known as favourable selection.

As the chart shows, seniors with rising cost claims switched from Medicare Advantage to traditional Medicare, and the reverse was true for those moving from traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage, according to the study, which looked at 10-year trends.