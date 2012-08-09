Conservatives Say This Could Have Been The Moment Mitt Romney Lost The Election

Courtesy of CNN



Mitt Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul appeared on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom this morning to hammer the controversial ad from a pro-Obama SuperPAC that blames Romney for the death of a steelworker’s wife.But in defending Romney, she veered way off message, explaining that if the steelworker, Joe Soptic, had lived in Massachusetts, he and his wife would have been able to get health insurance under Romney’s health-care reform legislation.

Here’s what she told Fox anchor Bill Hemmer, via Think Progress:

SAUL: To that point, you know, if people had been in Massachusetts under Governor Romney’s health care plan, they would have had health care. There are a lot of people losing their jobs and their health care in President Obama’s economy.

Now conservatives are freaking out about it. Conservatives’ main gripe with Romney all the way back to the primary season was his implementation of Obamacare on a state level and the thought that he would be an ineffective messenger on repealing the president’s legislation.

Influential conservative blogger Erick Erickson tweeted this afternoon that Saul’s slip-up may have been the moment that cost Romney the election:

Photo: Twitter/@ewerickson

As governor of Massachusetts, Romney implemented health-care legislation that features the same individual mandate provision of President Barack Obama’s legislation that has come under constant fire from conservatives since it passed in 2009.

Romney has, however, repeatedly stated that his health care legislation that featured the individual mandate would not be effective as a national model.

Watch Andrea Saul’s interview below (her healthcare comment comes around the 1:20 mark):

