POLL: Romney Would Beat Obama In Election Rematch

A new poll from CNN and ORC International that was released on Sunday found President Barack Obama would have a hard time if he had to face off against Mitt Romney again. The poll showed 53% of Americans would vote for Romney and just 44% for Obama if “for some reason a presidential election were being held today.”

Though Obama would apparently have trouble with Romney another Democrat, Hillary Clinton, was found to be in a far better position against the 2012 GOP nominee. The poll showed 55% of Americans would support Clinton and just 42% would vote for Romney if a hypothetical election between the two were held today.

The poll also looked at the leading candidates considering running in the 2016 presidential election. It showed Clinton has a wide lead over the other leading Democratic hopefuls: Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-New York), and Gov. Martin O’Malley (D-Maryland).

According to the poll, 67% of voters would support Clinton over those other Democrats. Warren was in second place with 10%, however, the poll showed her support rising from 7% in surveys conducted in November and September of last year. Warren seemed to gain at the expense of Biden who was in third place at 8% and down from 12% and 10% in the prior polls.

On the Republican side, the poll found Gov. Chris Christie (R-New Jersey) on top of the field with 13%. Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee were tied for second with 12% each. Christie seems to be rebounding after the “Bridgegate” scandal. Prior polls conducted in May and March of this year showed him under 10%.

