Mitt Romney Has A Republican Problem In Wisconsin

Photo: AP

Wisconsin has become one of the most politically charged states this election season in the aftermath of the Wisconsin governor recall election.But despite the surge in Republican enthusiasm from Gov. Scott Walker’s recall election win, it has not yet shown any signs of benefitting Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In fact, it’s beginning to look like Romney might have a huge problem with Republican support in the Badger State.



A new We Ask America poll gives President Barack Obama a 7-point lead over Romney in Wisconsin, partly due to lack of support for Romney among registered Republican voters. The GOP candidate wins just 79 per cent of Republicans in the state.

For Romney, this has become something of a trend in Wisconsin, where John McCain won 89 per cent of the Republican vote.

But Romney has been struggling to even come close to McCain levels in this month’s polling. In a Public Policy Polling survey of Wisconsin this month, he grabbed just 83 per cent of the Republican vote, and in a Marquette Law School poll of the state, he gets 84 per cent of the Republican vote. All of this compares to the 93 per cent of the Republican vote Romney has nationally, according to a Wednesday NPR poll.

Here’s a look:

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

