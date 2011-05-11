Romney Will Deliver "Major" Healthcare Speech On Thursday

Photo: Jessica Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

Before there was Obamacare, there was Romneycare, the Massachusetts state healthcare coverage plan proposed, passed into law and implemented by then-Governor Mitt Romney (R). President Obama goes out of his way, every chance he gets, to compliment Mr. Romney on blazing the trail for Obamacare. Just to make Mr. Romney’s life more difficult.Thursday, Mr. Romney will give a speech in Michigan on how to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. Time magazine’s Mark Halperin calls it a “smart” move on Mr. Romney’s part. Which indeed it is.



Mr. Romney’s opponents believe that Romneycare (as the forerunner to Obamacare) essentially disqualifies Romney from winning the 2012 GOP presidential nomination. That’s how strongly opposed the GOP primary voter and caucus attender base is to Obamacare. And if nothing changes, Mr. Romney’s opponents are probably right about that.

So, if Mr. Romney is to have any chance of winning the 2012 GOP nomination, he has to change this narrative. The best way to do that is to lay out a plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare.

