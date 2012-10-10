Romney Wants To Spend $2 Trillion On The Military It hasn't Even Asked For

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As the presidential election draws closer the specifics of each candidate’s platform are rising to the surface. Politifact scrutinized a statement by Obama regarding Romney’s potential military spending and concluded the President was spot on when he said the GOP candidate wants to spend $2 trillion on the military, over the next decade, that it hasn’t asked for.



From Politifact:

“Gov. Romney’s central economic plan calls for a $5 trillion tax cut,” Obama said. “On top of the extension of the Bush tax cuts — that’s another trillion dollars — and $2 trillion in additional military spending that the military hasn’t asked for.”

Romney said, “We have a responsibility to protect the lives and liberties of our people, and that means a military second to none. I do not believe in cutting our military. I believe in maintaining the strength of America’s military.” With both candidates seeking to rein in deficit spending, we thought we should examine whether the governor does want to add $2 trillion in defence spending.

The Pulitzer Prize winning website claims there may be some undisclosed flexibility in Romney’s position, but the fact, it says, is full blown truth.

