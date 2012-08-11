Meet The 10 People Who Could Be Romney's Vice President

After weeks of speculation, Mitt Romney will announce his vice presidential pick Saturday, aboard the USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Va.



Romney has kept his VP pick under serious raps, but political pundits continue to guess that the list includes conservative stars like Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and House Budget Chair Paul Ryan, safe picks like former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, and even possibly some long-shot candidates, like former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.

These VP hopefuls have stacked resumes and plenty of a voter appeal, but we’ve found a few more reasons that would make each of these lawmakers awesome choices for Romney’s ticket.

