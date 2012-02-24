Romney Bombards Michigan With Trump Robocalls In Desperate Attempt To Win Home State

Photo: AP

Despite Mitt Romney’s clobbering of Rick Santorum in the Republican debate last night, the critical Michigan primary still appears to be a jump ball.A recent Detroit Free Press poll earlier this week put Santorum up by a few per cent, with the “Anyone But Romney” sentiment driving voters into the arms of their last best hope.



Other recent polls show Romney having retaken a slight lead after recovering from the shocking polls last week suggesting that he might actually lose his home state–an outcome that would throw the Republican nomination process into chaos.

In any event, in a desperate attempt to take the state, Romney has now launched a new assault on Michigan voters: Trump Robocalls.

According to the AP, the recorded voice of The Donald is reportedly telling voters that Santorum hasn’t the faintest idea how to create jobs and is only “pretending” to be an outsider.

And it’s not just phones. Romney’s buying radio airtime for his Trump attack, too.

Meanwhile, according to the Free Press, voters are so swamped with calls that they can barely sit down to eat before the next one comes in.

SEE ALSO: Romney’s Campaign Could Be In Serious Trouble

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.