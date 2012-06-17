Romney To Hosni: Get Lost

Photo: Jessica Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

GOP Presidential candidate Mitt Romney became the first in the field to call on Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to step down. He told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the time had come for Mubarak to “move on” and “transition to the voices of democracy.” Other presumed 2012 GOP presidential candidates have been reluctant to call for Mubarak’s resignation, fearing the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood. Romney gave President Obama and his national security team good marks for their handling of the crisis in Egypt so far.



