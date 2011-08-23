Romney To Challenge Obama On Jobs, Unveil Economic Growth Plan September 6th In Nevada

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney just announced on Fox News that he will reveal a plan to stimulate the economy and promote job creation on September 6th in Nevada.The Republican 2012 contender will use the opportunity to highlight the differences between him and President Barack Obama, who will announce his own jobs plan that week.



Romney told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto that he and Obama “could not be farther apart” on the issues — and said that his experience in the private sector sets him apart from the president.

Romney offered no clues as to what he would propose in his plan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.