The Perry (Un)Electability Argument's Quick Demise: He Polls Three Points Behind Obama

A new poll from Quinnipiac University has former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama tied in a hypothetical general election matchup — and the Republican frontrunner, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, is not far behind.



Obama and Romney would each get 45 per cent of the vote if the general election were held today, while Obama would slightly edge-out Perry 45-42 per cent. Rep. Michele Bachmann would trail Obama 48-39, while former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is considering a presidential run, would be defeated 51-37. The poll had a margin of error of ±1.9 per cent for the head-to-head match-ups.

For Perry, who has faced criticism from some in the Republican party as being unelectable because of his conservative positions, these poll numbers are a relief.

Despite entering the GOP race just weeks ago, Perry leads the Republican pack, with 24 per cent of primary voters backing his candidacy. Romney trails with 18 per cent, followed by Palin (11), Bachmann (10), and Rep. Ron Paul (9).

Palin not running would benefit all the candidates roughly equally, with her 11 per cent roughly split on their second choice for the nomination.

Perry has clearly taken a toll on the Romney campaign, which had the support of 25 per cent of primary voters in mid-July, while the still-undeclared governor polled at just 10 per cent.

Quinnipiac GOP Primary poll:

Perry 24%

Palin 11%

Gingrich 3%

Romney 18$

Bachmann 10%

Santorum 1%

Paul 9%

Huntsman 1%

Cain 5%

McCotter 1%

Don’t know / No answer 16%

Read the full poll results here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.