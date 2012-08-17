MITT ROMNEY: I Have Never Paid Less Than 13% On My Taxes

Mitt Romney told reporters Thursday that he has never paid less than a 13 per cent tax rate on his federal income taxes, attempting to put to rest speculation that he will not release his tax returns because there are years in which he did not pay any taxes.



Noting that he believes the “fascination with his taxes is small-minded,” Romney said he has reviewed his tax returns from the last 10 years, and found that he never paid less than a 13% effective tax rate.

If Romney’s claim is accurate, his past returns would be consistent with the one year of returns he has released, which show Romney paid a 13.9% effective tax rate in 2010. That is less than half the rate that most people pay on their income taxes.

Of course, it is impossible to verify Romney’s claims without seeing the returns. Romney maintains that he will not release more than the two years of tax returns he has already made available.

Ann Romney reiterated this refusal in an interview with NBC set to air Thursday night.

“There’s going to be no more tax releases given,” Mrs. Romney said, according to pre-released excerpts of the interview. She added that “there’s nothing that we’re hiding,” but said releasing more tax returns would only give Democrats “more ammunition” with which to attack her husband’s campaign.

*An earlier version of this post said that Romney said he had reviewed his income taxes. In fact, he said he had reviewed his tax returns. We regret the error.

