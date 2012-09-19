MITT ROMNEY: 'I Think People Would Like To Be Paying Taxes'

Less than two hours after Mother Jones posted the full video of Mitt Romney‘s May 17 fundraiser, the Republican presidential candidate appeared on Fox News to comment again on his now-infamous remarks suggesting that 47 per cent of Americans are freeloaders.



“I was talking about the fact that I’m not expecting to get 60 per cent or 70 per cent of the vote,” Romney told Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

The interview was Romney’s second attempt to explain his “47 per cent” remarks since clips of the candidate making the comment to donors were posted online Monday. In the video, Romney says that 47 per cent of Americans are guaranteed to vote for President Barack Obama because they are “dependent on government.” The percentage refers to the number of Americans who, for a variety of reasons, do not pay federal income taxes.

In Tuesday’s Fox News interview, Romney dismissed the idea that he is disdainful of those who do not pay income taxes, a group that includes disabled Americans, retirees, and veterans.

“Of course, there are a number of people — members of the military, retirees — who are not paying taxes, as it should be,” Romney said, adding that he was referring to those who have “fallen into poverty, and are dependent on government,” under the Obama administration.

“I think people would like to pay taxes,” Romney said. ““I want to get people back to work. I’d like to see everybody who’s not retired and not in the military having the privilege of having a good job and a good income that’s enough so that they qualify to pay taxes.”

In the end, however, Romney appeared to stand by his comments.

“I recognise that those people who are not paying income taxes, are going to say, ‘Gosh, this provision that Mitt keeps talking about, to lower income taxes,’ that’s not going to appeal to them,” he said. “Those who are dependent on government and those who believe in redistribution, they’re not going to vote for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

