Romney Taunts Obama: Are You Nervous?

Seizing on President Obama’s confrontation with Fox News reporter Ed Henry yesterday, Mitt Romney’s campaign is out with a new video jabbing the White House for being scared of Romney, the frontrunner in the 2012 Republican race.



The web video, titled “Nervous?” begins with text asking what the White House is most worried about: Jobs? The Economy? Foreclosures? The Deficit?

It then cuts to clips of Obama, his chief political advisor David Axelrod, and White House Press Secretary David Carney saying Romney’s name, culminating in Obama sniping at Henry: “Well Ed, I didn’t know you were a spokesman for Mitt Romney.”

Watch the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.