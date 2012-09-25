If This Trend Continues, Mitt Romney Is In Big Trouble

AP



Mitt Romney’s support among voters aged 65 and above appears to be evaporating in several recent national and state polls, in what is a troubling sign for the Republican nominee. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that Romney’s support among senior voters has eroded, dropping 16 points in the two weeks that followed the Democratic National Convention.

In a more measured shift, the Pew Research centre found last week that Romney held just a 1-point advantage over Obama among seniors, dropping five points from the May poll.

The numbers are troubling for Romney, who is depending on the reliably Republican demographic to help carry him in November. Republican John McCain beat Obama by 7 points among seniors in the 2008 election, despite losing the contest by about the same margin.

Recent state polling also suggests that the demographic is becoming a problem for Romney in crucial battlegrounds.

In Colorado, where Romney will campaign today, his lead among seniors in the state has been cut in half over the past month, according to surveys from the Democratic-leaning firm Public Policy Polling. In Ohio, where the Romney campaign is launching a bus tour this week, a recent Ohio Newspaper Poll has the Romney-Ryan ticket garnering just 4 points more support among seniors than Obama.

Obama has some of his own problems with certain age demographics, however. Pew found that Obama’s youth support had faded by about 7 points since 2008, although there is no comparative upward swing for Romney.

Now here’s more bad poll news for Romney >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.