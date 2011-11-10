ROMNEY SOARS, PERRY TANKS: The Mid-Debate Intrade Moves

Contracts on the GOP candidates’ odds of winning the nomination are trading live on Intrade while the candidates debate on CNBC.



The biggest moves?

Mitt Romney has jumped 3 points to 70% odds, solidifying his position as the overwhelming favourite.

Rick Perry plummeted 4 points to 4% in a matter of seconds after experiencing one of the most breathtaking moments in debate history: He couldn’t remember the third of three Federal agencies he wants to eliminate and then concluded his answer by saying “oops.” (Watch video here).

Here are the current standings:

Photo: Intrade

