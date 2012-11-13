Saturday Night Live's Final Mitt Romney Sketch Was Hilarious

Jason Sudeikis made one final appearance as Mitt Romney in the cold opener of Saturday Night Live this week, mocking what the Republican presidential candidate might have done after conceding to Barack Obama last week.



Basically, Sudeikis’ Romney goes on a milk bender as the whole cast of GOP characters — including Ann Romney, the Romney boys, and Karl Rove — come out to offer their final words.

It’s actually hilarious. Watch the video below:



