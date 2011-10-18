Romney Slams Perry For Being A 'Career Politician,' Soft On Unemployment

Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign fired its strongest salvo yet in the direction of Texas Gov. Rick Perry, largely considered his biggest threat on the road to the GOP presidential nomination.



Romney launched a website, careerpolitician.com, featuring a video hitting Perry’s record on jobs creation in Texas — tying him to Obama for allowing the unemployment rate to double under his watch.

Despite Perry’s drop in the polls, the Romney team is not taking any chances, using the ad to hit Perry on immigration — a major vulnerability of his in the Republican primary. “Nearly half of new jobs in Texas over the last four years went to illegal immigrants,” the ad states.

Watch the video below:

