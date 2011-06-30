Romney Signs On To "Cut, Cap, And Balance" Pledge

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Mitt Romney signaled his support today for a “cut, cap, and balance” pledge gaining popularity among conservatives on Capitol Hill, the Washington Post reports.Romney announced his approval of the plan after meeting with its designer, Senator Mike Lee of Utah.



The Lee plan would require significant spending cuts and caps before raising the federal debt ceiling, as well as a constitutional amendment requiring the federal government to balance its budget every year.

“Cut, cap, and balance” has received endorsements from many conservative and Tea Party groups, though few Republican congressmen have declared their support.

Romney’s presidential rivals Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Herman Cain, Rick Santorum, and Tim Pawlenty have all signed Lee’s pledge. Jon Huntsman has said he will probably not support it. Michele Bachmann has not tipped her hand either way.

