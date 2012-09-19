Another Secret Video Reveals How Romney Feels About Israel And The Palestinians

Mother Jones is out with a new crop of secret videos from the May 17 private fundraiser where Mitt Romney made his now-infamous remarks accusing 47% of Americans of being government-dependent freeloaders.



In these videos — which aren’t nearly as explosive — Romney takes on foreign policy issues, giving particularly candid remarks on the conflict in Israel and Palestine and basically dismissing the possibility of peace in the Middle East.

Saying that he has “two perspectives on the peace process,” Romney elaborates:

“One is the one which I’ve had for some time, which is that the Palestinians have no interest whatsoever in establishing peace, and that the pathway to peace is almost unthinkable to accomplish.”

Later, after explaining why a two-state solution isn’t possible, he adds: “And so what you do is you say, ‘You move things along the best way you can.’ You hope for some degree of stability, but you recognise that this is going to remain an unsolved problem.”

While Romney’s remarks are not nearly as shocking as his 47% comments, he has never publicly dismissed a two-state solution. Moreover, regardless of how difficult peace in the Middle East might be, it seems to us to be unprecedented for an American presidential candidate to dismiss the possibility of a settlement altogether.

Watch the video below. Politico’s Dylan Byers reports that Mother Jones plans to release the full video later this afternoon.

