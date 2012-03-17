Romney To Puerto Ricans: You Can Still Speak Spanish In My America

Mitt Romney landed in Puerto Rico today ahead of the islands primary this Sunday.



And unlike what Rick Santorum said Wednesday, Romney would not require Puerto Rico to meet any language requirement prior to becoming a state.

When asked by reporters if Romney would require Puerto Rico to make English the territory’s official language, Romney said he had no “preconditions,” ABC News reports.

“I’ll go back to what I said before … I will support the people of Puerto Rico if they make a decision that they would prefer to become a state,” Romney said. “I don’t have preconditions that I would impose. I instead will stand and work with your governor to help carry out the will of the people of Puerto Rico.”

However, Romney did make clear his wish that all Puerto Rican children master English, the “language of opportunity” as he referred to it as.

