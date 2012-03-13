Mitt Romney Makes Another Amazing Gaffe About His Friends Owning Sports Teams

Photo: AP

He just did it AGAIN.A few weeks ago Mitt Romney got in trouble for saying that he didn’t follow NASCAR but that a few of his friends owned teams.



Could you just rub our faces in your wealth a little more, Mitt?

Yes, he can.

According to ThinkProgress, Mitt Romney was on Alabama sports talk radio and said almost the same thing, but a different sport.

FINEBAUM: You are a Patriots fan, I know that you’ve had a lot of support from that family. Having said that, the most coveted free agent in NFL history is Peyton Manning. I know you want him somewhere away from New England, where do you think he ought to go?

ROMNEY: Well, you know I’m surprised to hear that Denver’s thinking about him, they’re — I don’t want him in our neck of the woods, lets put it that way, I don’t want him to go to Miami or to the Jets. But I’ve got a lot of good friends, the owner Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets — both owners are friends of mine. But let’s keep him away from New England, so that Tom Brady has a better shot of picking up a championship for us.

Here’s the video .

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.