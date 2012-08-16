Paul Ryan Propels The Romney Ticket To Leads In Crucial Virginia And Ohio

Photo: Getty

Although the most recent Gallup poll didn’t find any “immediate bump” nationally from the addition of Paul Ryan to Mitt Romney’s presidential ticket, a new Purple Strategies survey finds that Ryan helped contribute to a decent upward swing in two crucial battleground states over the past month. The Romney-Ryan ticket now leads President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the key swing states of Virginia and Ohio, which each saw 5-point swings in the last month. Romney-Ryan lead 46 to 44 per cent in Ohio and 48 to 45 per cent in Virginia. Combined, the two states account for 31 electoral votes that could key a Romney win in November.



Overall, in the dozen swing states that Purple Strategies measures, Romney and Ryan lead Obama and Biden by a single point — 47 to 46.

Purple Strategies pollsters Doug Usher and Bruce Haynes write that the Ryan addition has been the most positive sign for the Romney campaign in months.

Taken as a whole, these data indicate a small bump in the immediate aftermath of the Ryan announcement. Nonetheless, it is also the first sign of positive momentum for the Romney campaign that we’ve seen in the PurplePoll in the last few months.

Ryan, incidentally, is the most liked of the four candidates on both tickets. His 45-39 favourable-to-unfavorable rating makes him the only candidate voters view in a net favourable light. Still, that lags behind Sarah Palin’s original plus-17 favorability image in 2008.

On the bright side for Obama and Biden, the poll found the Democratic ticket swung upward in Colorado and Florida, though by smaller margins. But they continue to trail their Republican opponents in Florida.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.