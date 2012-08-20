Hilariously Crude Anti-Obama Pins Being Sold Outside Mitt Romney's And Paul Ryan's Town Hall Event

Brett LoGiurato

MANCHESTER, N.H. — We’re in New Hampshire again today, this time for a town hall event featuring Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan. 

We’ll be providing frequent updates, as Romney and Ryan seem poised to address some common campaign themes of Medicare and welfare reform in the battleground state. 

We’ll start with these pins that are being sold outside the event — which, according to your party preference, are probably either funny or offensive.

Obama pins

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

