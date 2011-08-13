Just How Much Money Does Mitt Romney Have?

Photo: AP

2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife Anne are worth as much as $264 million, according to disclosure documents filed Friday. That makes him the richest candidate in the 2012 race — including President Barack Obama. Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, whose father’s company invented the McDonald’s clam shell, has not yet filed disclosure forms.



Romney’s fortune — which is about the same value as his 2007 campaign disclosure — is unsurprising, given his successful run as CEO of Bain Capital. His assets are in more than 160 funds managed by several major investment firms, including Bain, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas.

Romney came under fire in the 2007 campaign for investing in countries with interests in China, Iran, and embryonic stem cell research. He subsequently promised to scrub his portfolio to “conform with his positions;” according to the new disclosure, Romney’s blind trust has sold off shares in Honeywell and Schlumberger, both of which invested in Iranian oil development.

But the AP reports that the Romney family charity, the Tyler Charitable Trust, invested in some questionable companies between 2007 and 2009, including, among others: Petrobras, the Brazilian state-owned energy company that invested in Iranian oil and gas developments; Baidu, Inc., the Chinese search engine accused of web censorship; and Beckton Dickinson, a biotech firm that funds grants for stem cell research.

A lot of those investments are listed as sold on the 2011 report. Romney has invested up to $500,000 in gold since 2007.

In addition to the his extensive investment holdings, Romney was paid more than $374,000 for nine speeches in 2010 and 2011. He also earned $113,880 as director of Marriott International, a post he resigned in January. The Marriotts are a powerful Mormon family that, according to the Washington Post, has donated hefty sums to Romney’s PAC.

Now here’s how some of Romney’s competitors stack up, via AP:

The Obamas reported assets between $2.8 million and $11 million in 2010 (mostly book royalties).

U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann and her husband are worth between $500 and $1 million.

Texas Gov. Rick Perry is reportedly worth close to $1 million.

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty earned about $120,000 a year as governor and will be able to draw on public pensions.

