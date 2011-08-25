Romney Campaign Takes Swing At Unions, Picks Up Key Backers

Photo: Courtesy of mittromney

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign is showing renewed signs of life today as the candidate picked up key supporters and launched another New Hampshire tour.Romney has largely been absent from the headlines this summer, as the debt ceiling fight waged on and opponents Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) and Texas Gov. Rick Perry entered the race and the spotlight.



In a sign that his campaign is aggressively courting supporters of Tim Pawlenty’s failed presidential campaign, Romney, GOP front-runner, announced that former Minnesota Rep. Vin Weber, the campaign’s co-chairman, will serve as his “Special Advisor on Policy.”

Romney also picked up the endorsement of former New Hampshire Senate President Tom Eaton — one of the most influential politicians in the first-in-the-nation primary state, and a close friend of Perry campaign advisor Dave Carney — who said Romney is the “strongest candidate to take on President Obama and he has the skills needed to rein in spending, control our exploding deficits and bring fiscal sanity back to Washington.”

While Romney holds town halls across New Hampshire this week, he is also staffing up his operation in Iowa — where there is increased chatter that he may contest the Iowa Caucuses.

The campaign is turning its sights on unions, releasing a web video today titled “Obama Isn’t Working: Right To Work,” to highlight his support for “open shop” laws that give employees the choice whether to join a union — something he says creates jobs and helps businesses.

In the video a New Hampshire business-owner says “We live in the ‘Live Free Or Die’ state, and [my employees] can damn well choose whether they want to join an organisation or not join an organisation.”

