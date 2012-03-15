Romney Plans To 'Get Rid' Of Planned Parenthood

It’s time to add one more flip-flop to Mitt Romney’s ever growing list of evolving opinions.



Romney made a quick stop in Kirkwood, Missouri today where he discussed his plans to reduce the deficit. One way: cut funding to Planned Parenthood.

“Planned parenthood, we’re going to get rid of that,” he said.

The only problem is, while running for Senate in Massachusetts in 1994, Romney and his wife, Anne, attended a Planned Parenthood fundraiser. The Boston Globe has a picture of the couple at the fundraiser. At the time Romney was trying to unseat Senator Edward Kennedy, a Democrat. The Romney campaign also confirmed that Anne wrote a $150 check to Planned Parenthood.

While running for governor of Massachusetts in 2005, Romney filled out a questionnaire that expressed his support for Roe v. Wade.

Romney has said his views on abortion began to change in 2005 after he had spoken to scientists about stem cell research.

“I believe that abortion is the wrong choice except in cases of incest, rape, and to save the life of the mother. I wish the people of America agreed, and that the laws of our nation could reflect that view,” Romney wrote in a op-ed in The Boston Globe in 2005.

But Eric Fehrnstrom, a Romney campaign strategist, downplayed the former governor’s comments, saying Romney was only referring to cutting federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

