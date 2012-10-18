Here's One Metric Where Obama Is Destroying Romney In Military Support

Photo: AP

Obama’s monetary collections from the various wings United States Military outpaces Romney even though Romney polling among military members doubles Obama.The donation comparison comes from campaign finance tracking website OpenSecrets.org.



The previous political king of military support, votes and donations, was Rep. Ron Paul, who at one point during the Republican Primaries held a 10 – 1 campaign finance advantage over his opponents in terms of the military donations.

A recent Military Times poll found Romney with a 40 point advantage over Obama among active and reserve military members.

The campaign finance website found Obama had donations totaling to $536,414, while Romney had donations totaled to $287,435.

The OpenSecrets conclusion is a bit off base though, as it includes officials from the U.S. defence Department, whereas the military times poll included only 3,000 members of active and reserve units.

If those totals are subtracted, the numbers still reflect a substantial lead for Obama — $360,293 to $216,392.

