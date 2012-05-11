Romney Is Absolutely Destroying Obama In A New Poll

Brett LoGiurato

Drudge has been hyping this one all morning. 

The poll, from Rasmussen, shows Mitt Romney leading by his biggest-ever margin — 7 points, up 50 per cent to 43 per cent over Barack Obama. 

It’s the first time Romney has reached the 50-per cent threshold. 

Romney’s support has increased incrementally over the past month. On April 6, the race was knotted up at 46 per cent each. 

Take a look at the recent swing:

