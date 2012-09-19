ROMNEY: If I'm Elected, The Economy Will Improve Before I Even Do Anything

Besides the part about the “47 per cent” this may be the most revelatory part of the leaked Mitt Romney video, which Mother Jones has just released in full.



Romney was asked by an attendee at the dinner about the market, the fiscal cliff, and so forth.

He first addresses the stock market, saying that if it looks like he (Romney) is going to win, “the markets will be happy.” But that if it looks like Obama is winning, the markets won’t be happy.

Then he adds, right around the 50-second mark, that if he wins, the economy will start to rev up without even having to change any policies. Why? Because confidence will improve and investment capital will start flowing.

This seems to get at one view of the economy that’s very pervasive on the right … that a big part of the problem with the economy is just the man at The White House and that that alone is a confidence depresser. Switch the man and things instantly start to improve.

