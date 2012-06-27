Now Mitt Romney Is Beating Obama In Virginia

Getty



Mitt Romney has swung to a 5-point lead in Virginia over President Barack Obama, according to a new We Ask America poll. That amounts to as much as a 10-point swing compared to other recent polling of the state. The reasons: Romney is polling strong with self-described Independents, and he’s gaining ground among women. Romney is leading Obama among Independents by 9 points, We Ask America COO Greg Durham told Business Insider. He’s also “dead even” with women while holding a double-digit advantage among men, Durham said.

It’s Romney’s first lead in the state in quite some time, though the race in the key swing state has been tightening in the last month. A Rasmussen poll put the race at a dead heat in early June.

“We were surprised when it came in,” Durham said.

Obama won Virginia by 6 points in 2008 over John McCain,

