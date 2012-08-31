CONVENTION BOUNCE: Mitt Romney Swings 6 Points And Leads Obama In A New Poll

AP



Mitt Romney has swung 6 points in three days in the Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll as he prepares to give his big speech accepting the Republican nomination for president, now leading President Obama 44 to 42 per cent in the poll among likely voters.The results suggest evidence of the traditional “bounce” a candidate typically enjoys from coverage of the party’s convention.

“I’d say the convention is going very well for him,” Ipsos pollster Julia Clark told Reuters.

The poll also shows some measures of Romney’s personal attributes improving, though they’re still not very good. Romney’s likability is up to 30 per cent among the rolling sample of nearly 1,500 registered voters. That’s up from 26 per cent at the start of the week. More voters also now say he is a “good person” — it’s up to 32 per cent from 29 per cent on Monday.

The Reuters poll has showed a reliable lead for Obama throughout much of the campaign season. The last national poll before the election in early August showed Obama with a 7-point lead.

