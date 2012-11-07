The Romney Campaign Is Freaked Out By How Close The Race Is In Florida And Virginia

Photo: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Election results are still trickling in, but the presidential race is already a nailbiter in two key battleground states. In Florida, the AP shows the race in a dead heat. With 75% of precincts reporting, Obama holds 49.6% of the vote, compared to Romney’s 49.5%. The two candidates are separated by just a few hundred votes.



With 29 electoral college votes, Florida is the biggest swing state up for grabs this cycle. Romney needs a win here to have any shot at winning the race in the electoral college.

While the Romney campaign is projecting confidence about their chances in Florida, the race remains too close to call in Virginia, another must-win state for the Republican candidate. Romney holds a slight edge over Obama, 51.5% to 47%, with 58% of precincts reporting, but the AP shows Obama is leading Romney 53.3% to 45.5% in Henrico County, Virginia’s biggest bellweather. And votes have not yet been reported in the populous left-leaning counties in northern Virginia.

While Romney’s aides have publicly insisted they are still confident about their chances in the two battleground states, there is evidence that the campaign is starting to get nervous. National Review Online’s Robert Costa tweets this from the Romney party in Boston:

Photo: Twitter

