Obama Is Sinking In Another Major Swing State

Photo: AP Photo/M. Spencer Green

Another day, another round of dismal polling numbers for President Barack Obama. The latest poll, released Wednesday night from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling, shows Obama’s advantage shrinking in Nevada, a key swing state that has been trending Democratic for most of the 2012 election cycle.



The survey shows Obama leading Romney by just four points in the Silver State, 51 per cent to 47 per cent, down from a 52 per cent to 43 per cent lead in September.

Romney’s gains come mostly from Nevada’s white voters, who broke for the Republican presidential candidate 55 per cent to 42 per cent. Obama, meanwhile, maintains his strong support among Latinos and youth voters.

Significantly, the poll shows a notable increase in Romney’s support among so-called “crossover voters” — the Republican now garners 15 per cent support among Nevada Democrats, compared to 10 per cent last month. Romney also cut Obama’s lead among independents to seven points, down from 15 points in September.

PPP’s Nevada results echo national and statewide polling trends, which show Obama’s lead evaporating in the wake of last week’s presidential debate. The RealClearPolitics polling average now shows Romney leading Obama by 1.5 points, with less than 30 days to go until the election.

