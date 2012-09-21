Mitt Romney Is Sinking In Three More Swing States

Photo: AP

Another day, another round of disappointing polling numbers for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.The latest survey, from NBC/WSJ, shows Romney trailing President Barack Obama in Colorado, Iowa, and Wisconsin — three swing states that both candidates are putting energy and resources into this election cycle.



The polls show that Obama is leading Romney by five points with likely voters in Colorado and Wisconsin, 50 per cent to 45 per cent. In Iowa, the president has expanded his lead by eight points, 50 per cent to 42 per cent.

Obama also edges out Romney among Independent voters in all three states; according to NBC, he’s up by one point with Independents in Wisconsin, 10 points in Colorado, and 11 points in Iowa.

A deeper look into the results reveals more worrisome signs for Romney. In all three states, likely voters said they view Romney in a negative light, while Obama’s favorability ratings are at or above the 50 per cent threshold.

The President has also gained ground on Romney on the question of which candidate would better handle the economy: In Colorado, Obama leads on the issue 48 per cent to 46 per cent, and in Iowa, he is up 47 per cent to 43 per cent. Romney edges out Obama by one point in Wisconsin, 46 per cent to 45 per cent

NBC also points out that Obama is still struggling with male voters, but leads Romney by double-digits among women. This gender gap poses potential problems for both candidates, but could be especially troublesome for Romney in Colorado, where elections are often decided by a small group of female independent voters.

And the numbers aren’t all good for Obama. Critically, his job approval ratings — 47 per cent in Colorado, 48 per cent in Wisconsin, and 49 per cent in Iowa — are all below the critical 50 per cent threshold considered necessary for re-election.

The three NBC/WSJ surveys — taken after the conventions and the crisis in the Middle East but before the leaked video controversy — mirror a national trend upward for Obama in the wake of the Democratic National Convention.

According to NBC, the polls were conducted of 971 likely voters in Colorado (which has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points), 898 likely voters in Iowa (plus-minus 3.3 percentage points) and 968 likely voters in Wisconsin (plus-minus 3.2 percentage points).

