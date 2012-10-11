Mitt Romney Is Closing In On Obama In Every Key Swing State

Photo: AP

Just one week after his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate, President Barack Obama has lost his advantage across the electoral map, according to a new crop of swing state polls released Thursday morning. First, three new NBC/Wall Street Journal/Marist polls show Romney making gains in Virginia, Florida, and Ohio — the largest battlegrounds in play this cycle.



In Virginia, the Republican presidential candidate has now edged out his opponent, 48 per cent to 47 per cent, reversing Obama’s advantage in last week’s poll. He also gained seven points among independent voters in the state, and now leads Obama 50 per cent to 42 per cent with that group.

Another NBC/WSJ/Marist poll shows Romney gaining two points in Ohio, narrowing Obama’s lead to a 51-45 margin in the key battleground state. When Ohio’s early voters are taken out of the poll, Obama’s lead shrinks to just two points, 48 per cent to 46 per cent. And significantly, the poll shows Romney advancing 12 points among independent voters to lead Obama 49 per cent to 41 per cent/

In Florida, the NBC/WSJ/Marist survey shows the race remains virtually tied, with Obama maintaining a one point lead over Romney.

Three new Quinnipiac/CBS/New York Times polls show Romney overtaking Obama in Colorado, and gaining ground in Wisconsin, a left-leaning state that has emerged as a new battleground with the addition of native son Paul Ryan to the Republican ticket.

The poll shows Romney with a one-point edge over Obama in Colorado, 48 per cent to 47 per cent, reversing the results from last month’s poll. In Wisconsin, Obama’s advantage has slipped to just three points, down from a 51-45 margin last month.

A third Quinnipiac/CBS/NYT poll, from Virginia, shows Obama maintaining his lead over Romney, 51 per cent to 46 per cent.

Thursday’s results mirror other state and national surveys that have come out in the wake of Obama’s disappointing debate. On Wednesday, polls showed Obama losing ground to Romney in Nevada and New Hampshire, two more key swing states considered crucial to the race.

There is a bright side for Obama, however. While Romney has pulled ahead of Obama in most national surveys this week, the new polls show the President maintaining a slight lead in most key battlegrounds. But while Romney’s post-debate bounce is smaller in the swing states, the Republican nominee’s upward swing is doubtless a troubling sign for Chicago.

