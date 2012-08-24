The One Poll Question That Should Make Barack Obama Cringe

AP



Mitt Romney got a bunch of good news from a new Fox News poll heading into the Republican National Convention next week, as it shows that he has opened up a single-point lead against President Barack Obama. But perhaps the most stunning number in the poll comes from this question:

Has the country changed for the better in the last four years, changed for the worse, or has the country not changed much either way in the last four years?

40-six per cent answered that question by saying it’s changed for the worse. Only 29 per cent said it was for the better.

Earlier in August, we pointed out the trend of voters saying his economic policies would never improve the economy. The Fox News question is another in a long line of poor economic indicators for Obama as he runs for re-election.

Meanwhile, Obama’s approval rating has dropped from a 3-point net positive to a 2-point net negative (46 per cent overall) — a 5-point swing in a two-week span. On the economy, he gets an even worse 42 per cent approval rating, compared with 54 per cent of likely voters who disapprove.

Romney’s overall lead is a swing from the previous Fox News poll, which showed Obama leading by 3 points. This is the first poll that Fox News has included the vice presidential candidates, Paul Ryan and Joe Biden, in the question.

Moreover, the poll, which slightly oversamples Democrats, finds a bevy of other good numbers for Romney. For one, the Fox News poll is the only one where his favorability rating has been consistently decent. In this poll, he’s up to a 49-44 favourable-to-unfavorable rating. And his running mate Ryan has a 45-35 rating.

